Cleveland Clinic Peforms Possibly First Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic performed what is believed to be the nation's first deep brain stimulation surgery in an effort to better assist the recovery of stroke patients.

The six-hour procedure was performed on December 19 as part of a clinical trial examining whether it has the potential to improve movement in stroke patients. Electrodes connected to a pacemaker were implanted in the cerebellum. The device produces small electric pulses that research has shown can help people recover control of their motor skills. Doctor Andre Machado led the surgical team.

Machado says the patient is recovering and feeling well, and will be monitored regularly.