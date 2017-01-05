WCBE

Cleveland Clinic Peforms Rare Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic performed what is believed to be the nation's first deep brain stimulation surgery in an effort to better assist the recovery of stroke patients.

The six-hour procedure was conducted December 19 as part of a clinical trial examining whether the procedure has the potential to improve movement in stroke patients. Electrodes connected to a pacemaker  were implanted in the cerebellum. The device produces small electric pulses that research has shown can help people recover control of their motor skills. Doctor Andre Machado led the surgical team.

Machado says the patient is recovering and feeling well, and will be monitored regularly.

Deep Brain Stimulation
Stroke
Cleveland Clinic

