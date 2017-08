Cleveland Clinic researchers say a compound found in breast milk may be useful in fighting some common causes of inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's and Colitis.

Doctor Carol de la Motte led the research team that collected breast milk samples and isolated a component commonly known as Hyaluronic Acid, or H.A.

She says H.A. was effective in tightening leaky portions of the intestines that cause inflammatory bowel disease, and was effective against salmonella bacteria.