A Cleveland Clinic resident forced out of the U.S. by President Trump's immigration ban has filed a lawsuit against the chief executive.

26-year-old Suha Abushamma says she was detained in New York for nine hours last weekend without food or contact with her attorney. She says she was coerced into signing a form that canceled her visa. The internal medicine resident was sent back to Saudi Arabia. Abushamma is Muslim and a citizen of Sudan.