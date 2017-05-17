Clyde To Run For Secretary Of State

An Ohio Democrat has announced a bid for statewide office.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Democratic Representative Kathleen Clyde of Kent is the first Democrat to announce her bid for Secretary of State in 2018, and really the first Democrat to announce a run for any down ticket race.

Clyde wants to expand voting hours and automatically register people to vote. She’s been a long-time opponent to aggressively removing names from voter rolls and throwing out ballots with discrepancies.

Clyde: “There are elections every year that are decided by one vote. Certainly when you are purging people’s votes or not counting all the ballots that could mean the difference in those very close races.”

So far Republican Representative Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville is the only Republican candidate for Secretary of State, although Senator Frank LaRose of Copley has floated out the idea.