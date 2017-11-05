CML Says Bag Policy Designed To Quash Notion Of People Camping In Branch Buildings

The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.

The board of directors late last month set a new policy prohibiting people from bringing into their 23 branches items larger than carry-on bags. People will be limited to three bags. Food, with the exception of snacks and items purchased from library cafes, won't be permitted. The changes take effect December 1. A spokesperson says the board established the new policy "to dispel the notion that customers are camping out at the library." The spokesperson says the library is trying to be fair to the homeless while being mindful of other patrons.