Co-Operator Of Local Dogfighting Ring Gets Six Year Jail Sentence

A Columbus man has been sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to participate in a dogfighting ring.

Authorities say 40-year-old Charles Granberry also illegally possessed a firearm and violated terms of his supervised release. Last week, a grand jury charged 33-year-old Dwayne Robinson Junior and 21-year-old Henry Hill Junior with conspiring to participate in the dog-fighting ring. 58-year-old Randall Frye of Columbus has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Of the 46 dogs seized in the case during several Hilltop-area raids, specialists were able to place 15 in a shelter for adoption. 31 were euthanized for medical issues or behavioral concerns.