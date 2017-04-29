WCBE

Co-Operator Of Local Dogfighting Ring Gets Six Year Jail Sentence

By 23 seconds ago

Charles Granberry
Credit Columbus Division of Police

A Columbus man has been sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to participate in a dogfighting ring.

Authorities say 40-year-old Charles Granberry also illegally possessed a firearm and violated terms of his supervised release. Last week, a grand jury charged 33-year-old Dwayne Robinson Junior and 21-year-old Henry Hill Junior  with conspiring to participate in the dog-fighting ring. 58-year-old Randall Frye of Columbus has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Of the 46 dogs seized in the case during several Hilltop-area raids, specialists were able to place 15 in a shelter for adoption. 31 were euthanized for medical issues or behavioral concerns.

Tags: 
Charles Granberry
Dogfighting
Dwayne Robinson Junior
Henry Hill Junior
Randall Frye

Related Content

Two More People Charged In Local Dogfighting Ring

By Apr 21, 2017
lifewithdogs.tv

The U.S. Attorney's office says a federal grand jury has charged two Columbus men with running a local dogfighting ring.

Columbus Man Sentenced For Role In Dogfighting Operation

By & Nov 3, 2016
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a dog fighting investigation in which more than 40 animals were seized earlier this year.

Police Break Up Local Dogfighting Ring

By Apr 6, 2016
lifewithdogs.tv

Columbus police say the largest dogfighting ring in recent local history is out of business.