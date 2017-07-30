Co-Owner Of State Fair Rides Provider Thinks Mechanical Failure Caused Fatal Accident

A co-owner of the company providing rides at the Ohio State Fair thinks a mechanical failure caused a thrill ride to break apart Wednesday night, killing an 18-year-old man.

Amusements of America co-owner John Vivona is convinced the Fire Ball accident was not a problem with the ride's operators or inspections. He says state and third-party inspectors examined the ride before the fair opened that day. Tyler Jarrel was killed and seven people were injured, several critically, when the swinging and spinning ride broke apart.