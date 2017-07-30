WCBE

Co-Owner Of State Fair Rides Provider Thinks Mechanical Failure Caused Fatal Accident

By 1 minute ago

Credit amusementsofameria.com

A co-owner of the company providing rides at the Ohio State Fair thinks a mechanical failure caused a thrill ride to break apart Wednesday night, killing an 18-year-old man.

Amusements of America co-owner John Vivona is convinced the Fire Ball accident was not a problem with the ride's operators or inspections. He says state and third-party inspectors examined the ride before the fair opened that day. Tyler Jarrel was killed and seven people were injured, several critically, when the swinging and spinning ride broke apart.

Tags: 
Ohio State Fair
Fire Ball
Amusements of America
Amusement Park Rides
John Vivona
Tyler Jarrell

