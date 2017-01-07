Cockpit Recorder, Remains Recovered During Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.

The remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human. They were found on a seat determined to be from the plane's passenger compartment. Authorities say they concluded their search for the day and will be determining their next steps. Columbus businessman John Fleming, his wife Suzanne, their two teenage sons Jack and Andrew, neighbor Brian Casey and his teenage daughter Megan were aboard the Cessna Citation 525 that vanished shortly after takeoff December 29 from Burke Lakefront Airport. The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Earlier in the day, divers searching Lake Erie found the cockpit voice recorder from the plane. Crews also found more debris, but conditions along the bottom of the lake limited visibility to a few inches.