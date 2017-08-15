WCBE

Colleges Helping International Students Worried About Trump's Travel Ban

Some international students are spending summer at their American colleges because they are worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules.

A few schools, including Ohio University, are offering the students help with housing, jobs or meals. Many more schools pointed foreign students to support services and legal resources that could help with travel questions. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban exempted many travelers who have a "bona fide relationship" with an entity in the country, such as university students. But educators who work with and advocate for international students say many remain concerned.

Immigration
President Trump
Ohio University

