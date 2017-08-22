Columbus Clergy Call For Crisis Intervention Training For Police

Central Ohio faith leaders gathered on the steps of Columbus City Hall this morning calling for the implementation of simple policies they say will keep the city safer.



Sanctuary Columbus Church Pastor Rich Johnson says all police officers need Crisis Intervention Training.

Johnson, other Columbus clergy and the group Faith in Public Life are asking that half of the Columbus police force receive the Crisis Intervention Training or C-I-T by the year 2020. They met with Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther earlier this month, but say he has yet to respond. In a statement, the mayor's office says its looking forward to continuing the conversation with the group and crafting a response in the coming days. The administration says CIT, mental health first aid, and training in implicit bias, diversity and cultural competency are all priorities of the police division - and they are exploring options to improve and expand those areas.