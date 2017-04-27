WCBE

Columbus Conducting Online Survey On New Short North Parking Plans

By 3 hours ago

The City of Columbus is accepting public comment online about its plans to improve parking in the Short North.

Jim Letizia reports.

The Columbus Department of Public Service created an online survey to get feedback on the plan announced earlier this year. The feedback will be used to revise the plan before a two-year pilot program is launched in 2018. The city previously hosted several public forums about the plan to divide the Short North and nearby neighborhoods into residential permit zones and require motorists to pay for parking in the district core. Those who do not obtain a 50 dollar permit would pay to park, even in areas where no meters exist. The draft plan is still months away from being finalized, and comes from the work of a consultant who completed a parking study in 2015. Under the plan, every road in the Short North except High Street and some around Goodale Park would be placed in one of eight parking districts. Residents would be able to purchase up to two permits. Permit parking restrictions on most streets would not be in place 24 hours a day. Streets in the core of the district would be pay-to-park. The city likely would erect kiosks or charge drivers through a cellphone app.

Tags: 
Short North
Short North Parking
Columbus Department of Public Service

