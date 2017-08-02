WCBE

Columbus, Dayton Teachers Threaten To Strike

Teachers in the Columbus City Schools are demanding a better contract. 

Teachers rallied last night outside the school board offices, calling for a deal that includes more benefits.  Negotiations on a new contract continue, but union leaders say they will strike rather than allowing the current contract to renew automatically. The district has declined comment.  Meanwhile, the union representing Dayton Public Schools has filed a strike notice, with plans to walk out on August 11. School starts on August 15. The union says negotiators have failed to reach a contract agreement with the school board. Sticking points include pay, benefits and working conditions. Three mediation sessions have been scheduled over the next two weeks. The district says it will put 600 substitute teachers in the classrooms if there is a strike.  The district has hired a private company for 140 thousand dollars to recruit subs.

