Columbus Gets Poor Grade For Premature Births

The March of Dimes is giving Columbus a D grade for premature births.

The organization ranks Columbus 85th out of 100 U.S. cities with the largest number of premature births. Franklin County also gets a D grade. The rankings are based on Columbus premature birth rate of 11.4 percent in 2015 and the county's rate of 10.6 percent. The organization, which gives the state a C grade, has a national goal of reaching an 8.1 percent rate by the year 2020. Local officials have launched several initiatives in recent years to try and improve the situation.