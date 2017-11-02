WCBE

Columbus, Hilliard and Whitehall Getting Grant Money For Recreational Trails

Credit realestate.ohiodnr.gov

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the cities of Columbus and Hilliard are among those receiving federal grant funding from the Recreational Trails Program

Columbus will receive nearly 136 thousand dollars for its Berliner Singletrack project, which would develop a vacant industrial corridor into a 3-mile natural surface trail and mountain bike skills area adjacent to the Scioto Trail. Hilliard will receive more than 40 thousand dollars to expand an existing trail and construct a new multi-use trail at Latham Park. Columbus is also getting 75 thousand dollars in state funding through the NatureWorks grant program for Audubon Park improvements. The City of Whitehall will have more than 94 thousand in NatureWorks funding to put toward its community park revitalization efforts.

recreational trails
NatureWorks
Scioto Trail
Scioto Audubon Metro Park
Latham Park
Berliner Singletrack

