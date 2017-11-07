WCBE

Columbus' Homicide Rate Now At 112

By 52 minutes ago

Columbus police are investigating the city's 112th homicide of th year.

Police say 18-year-old Isaiah Hoskins was shot and killed last night in an alley near the 200 block of South Souder Avenue. Police are searching for a motive and suspects.

Columbus Homicides
Isaiah Hoskins
Souder Avenue

