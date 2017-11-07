Columbus' Homicide Rate Now At 112 By Jim Letizia • 52 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Columbus police are investigating the city's 112th homicide of th year. Police say 18-year-old Isaiah Hoskins was shot and killed last night in an alley near the 200 block of South Souder Avenue. Police are searching for a motive and suspects. Tags: Columbus HomicidesIsaiah HoskinsSouder AvenueTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content More Columbus Cops To Get Crisis Intervention Training By Mike Foley • Nov 2, 2017 bizjournals.com Columbus officials, including the Mayor, Police Chief and Safety Director, have been holding neighborhood roundtables over the last month to develop ways to improve police-community relations and reduce crime. Columbus' Homicide Total For 2017 Now At 100 By Jim Letizia • Oct 11, 2017 Columbus police are investigating the city's 100th homicide of the year. Columbus Teen Is City's 84th Homicide Victim Of The Year By Jim Letizia • Aug 25, 2017 Columbus police say 17-year-old boy was shot and killed yesterday on the south side. Police Investigating Columbus' 72nd Homicide Of The Year By Jim Letizia • Jul 18, 2017 Columbus now has 72 official homicides this year. Police Investigating Columbus' 70th Homicide Of 2017 By Jim Letizia • Jul 10, 2017 Columbus Police are investigating the city's 70th homicide of the year.