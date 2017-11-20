Columbus' Homicide Rate Now At 118

Columbus police are searching for a motive and suspects in the city's 118th homicide of the year.

Police say 24-year-old Martise Maddox-Suddith was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 24 hundred block of Dublin-Granville Road last night. The city's 117th homicide was discovered Sunday morning in Franklinton. Police say 60-year-old William Golden was shot in an alley behind North Princeton Avenue. He died later Sunday at a hospital. Investigators are also searching for a suspect and a motive in this case.