A Columbus man has been charged with assaulting and robbing another man in a road rage incident last weekend.

Police say 40-year-old Michael Hessler attacked the 74-year-old male victim at a Hilltop-area gas station, ramming the victim's car with his vehicle when he tried to flee before beating the victim and taking his wallet. Police say Hessler blamed the victim for a fender-bender at the gas station. The name of the victim has not been released.