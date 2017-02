A Columbus man will serve 11 years in prison for beating and killing another man in September of 2015.

39-year-old Danyell Florida was sentenced as part of a plea bargain for the death of 28-year-old Dametrious Edwards. The deal was reached before the start of a trial. A co-defendant, 23-year-old Kalene Bartlett, is awaiting sentencing. Police believe the killing was gang-related.