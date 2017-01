A Columbus drug dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil as heroin. 

36-year-old Rayshon Alexander pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs. Prosecutors say Alexander sold Carfentanil to at least eleven people who overdosed last July, resulting in the deaths of 34-year-old Sean Kuehner and 28-year-old Dominique Gregory.