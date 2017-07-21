Columbus Officials Dedicate New Public Park

Columbus officials on Thursday officially dedicated the new Wilson Road Park.

The recently-completed park serves as a major trailhead for the Camp Chase Trail. Columbus Recreation and Parks director Tony Collins says the project represents all the pillars the department strives for beginning with conservation.

The 47-acre park includes an open-air shelter with picnic tables, bike racks, water fountain and a bike-repair station. The 78 thousand dollar projectreceived significant funding help from the Westside Community Fund provided by operators of the Columbus casino.