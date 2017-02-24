Columbus Police Kill Alleged Armed Man

Columbus police officers last night shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them.

Officers were responding to reports of an intoxicated man sitting in an SUV pointing a gun at someone. Police say 38-year-old Jimmie Patton got out of the vehicle near Parsons and Southwood Avenues and was killed after allegedly pointing a gun at one of the responding officers. Police shot 174 people between 2008 and 2015, a disproportionately high figure compared with other cities. The city has made no resulting policy changes.