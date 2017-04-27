Columbus Police Kill Alleged Fleeing Suspect

Columbus police say an officer shot and killed the driver of a vehicle that was dragging the officer last night.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Christian was stopped at a Lockbourne Road gas station because he was suspected in multiple thefts and wanted on traffic warrants. One of the officers was trying to get Christian out of the vehicle when he tried to flee and was dragged into a parked vehicle. The shooting was captured on surveillance video. The name of the officer, who was treated for minor injuries, has not been released.