Columbus Police Kill Alleged Robbery Suspect

Columbus police officials say officers investigating a stabbing last night were forced to open fire on a suspect in the 400 block of South Powell Avenue. 

The suspect died at the same hospital where two people were taken hours earlier after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at the Desert Island Club on Josephine Avenue. Those two people are listed in stable condition. Police have released no other information in the shooting. The Desert Island Club is a community center for recovering addicts.

