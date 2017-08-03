WCBE

Columbus To Require City Contractors To Hire Ex-Cons

The City of Columbus will require companies that bid on municipal contracts to demonstrate during the qualification process that they are hiring "displaced workers" and ex-cons.

The requirement approved by City Council this week is tucked into an ordinance requiring city contractors to purchase environmentally-friendly products. Council member Elizabeth Brown sponsored the legislation.

Five years ago, the city launched the Restoration Academy, a program to help ex-cons get work. The legislation takes effect in January of next year.

