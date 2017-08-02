Columbus Residents May Test Drive Electric Cars This Fall

Columbus residents will have a chance to test-drive electric cars without cost or obligation in October.

City Council this week accepted 500 thousand dollars in grant money from billionaire Paul Allen's charitable foundation to hire a company to help implement the Smart Columbus Ride and Drive Road Show Plan. Assistant Columbus Public Service Director Brandi Braun says the grant is designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Part of the goal of the plan is to raise the rate of electric vehicle purchases to 1.8 percent over three years. That would put 36 hundred additional electric vehicles on area roadways. More information is available on the website of Smart Columbus.