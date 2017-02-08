WCBE

Columbus School Board Says Schools Are "Safe Places"

By 8 minutes ago

While confusion continues over President Trump's executive order on immigration, and parties in Ohio are squaring off over "sanctuary cities", the Columbus Board of Education last night approved a resolution promising a safe environmental for all students and staff, regardless of immigration status. 

Board member Ramona Reyes says the resolution is designed to calm fears she and other district officials have been hearing from students and parents.

Last week Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther, a former board member, issued an executive order that Columbus police would not take on the federal duties of arressting or detaining people solely on their immigration status.

Tags: 
Columbus Board of Education
Columbus City Schools
sanctuary city
Sanctuary Campus
Immigration
President Trump
Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther

Related Content

Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

By & Feb 6, 2017

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees.

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
cincinnati-oh.gov

Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 

Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

By , & Jan 31, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus City officials yesterday responded to executive orders from President Trump banning refugees and immigrants from some countries with a majority Muslim population.

Feds Say 87 Hundred Refugees From Countries In Trump's Ban Came To Ohio In Last Decade

By & Feb 6, 2017

State Department figures show 87 hundred refugees from the Muslim-majority nations named in President Trump's recently suspended travel ban came to Ohio between 2007 and 2017.

Kasich Comments On White Nationalist Policies and Protesting

By Feb 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A top Ohio Democrat has voiced his concern that President Trump's executive orders reflect white nationalist rhetoric.

Students In Athens, Columbus, Sylvania Protest Trump's Immigration Ban

By & Feb 2, 2017
itsgoingdown.org

More than 70 people protesting President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations were arrested at the Ohio University student union building last night.

The Candidates For Columbus School Board

By Feb 3, 2017

Eight people have filed to run for three Columbus School Board seats this year. 

CCS 'State Of The District' Celebrates Successes, Delivering On Levy Promises

By Jan 25, 2017
Alison Holm

Tuesday was a good day for the Columbus City Schools, capped by the annual State of the District address.