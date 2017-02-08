Columbus School Board Says Schools Are "Safe Places"

While confusion continues over President Trump's executive order on immigration, and parties in Ohio are squaring off over "sanctuary cities", the Columbus Board of Education last night approved a resolution promising a safe environmental for all students and staff, regardless of immigration status.

Board member Ramona Reyes says the resolution is designed to calm fears she and other district officials have been hearing from students and parents.

Last week Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther, a former board member, issued an executive order that Columbus police would not take on the federal duties of arressting or detaining people solely on their immigration status.