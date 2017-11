The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children today issued another call for help in locating 14-year-old Latisha Boyd-Dunning.

She's been missing since November 11, 2016. Anyone with information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center lists 36 children as missing from Columbus, with one as far back as 1997 and another as recently as last month.