Columbus police have charged a soutwest side woman with child endangering for leaving her three young children alone when their house caught fire on Friday.

23-year-old Terry Green has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a 26 hundred dollar bond. Police say the children — ages 1, 2 and 4 — are hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire at a home in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive is under investigation.