Community Health Centers Say ACA Repeal Will Hurt Their Patients

Some of the more than 700 thousand Ohioans who rely on community health centers for medical care could lose those services if U.S. Senate Republicans are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Julie DiRossi with the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers says it would mean the loss of medical coverage for those who gained it under Medicaid expansion, despite a federal extension of center funding through September 30th.

DiRossi says the bill means nine-million Americans could lose access to preventive care and end up being treated in emergency rooms.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates 22 million Americans would lose health insurance coverage if the ACA is repealed.

Affordable Care Act
Ohio Association of Community Health Centers
Congressional Budget Office

