WCBE

Competing Sanctuary Cities Bills At The Statehouse

By 46 minutes ago

Republican State Representative Candice Keller can't cite the source or sources of her claims about why she thinks an anti-sanctuary cities bill is needed
Credit Ohio Public Radio

The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Statehouse Republicans and Democrats backing different bills.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

The lawmaker working on legislation to outlaw sanctuary cities in Ohio is newly elected Republican Rep. Candice Keller. And she’s gotten some high-profile support from state Treasurer Josh Mandel. Keller and Mandel both back President Donald Trump, who has spoken out strongly against sanctuary cities. Keller’s southwest Ohio district went overwhelmingly for Trump. And Mandel has been relying on Trump-type rhetoric in the campaign he’s launched for next year’s US Senate race. Keller says she’ll propose her bill because she’s found evidence that sanctuary cities nationwide are full of Muslim refugees and have become havens for criminals.

 

“There are 8000 unauthorized immigrants with criminal records that have been treated by sanctuary cities despite the fact that federal authorities have been requested that they be turned over for deportations. And so in eight months’ time, 7500 new charges placed on many of those people, including child sex abuse. A lot of the culture and a lot of what we are seeing come in includes not only terrorism and crime but sexual assault, sexually transmitted diseases, child marriage, child rape and prostitution.  Six states have already reported rape and sexual assault.”

 

When asked by reporters, Keller could not elaborate on the basis for her statement.

 

Cincinnati and Columbus are among the communities that have passed so-called sanctuary city legislation or something similar to it. Officials in those cities say they did to provide protection for immigrants who have illegal status. Refugees, to which Keller was intermittently referring, typically have legal status already.

 

A day after Keller made her comments, Democratic state representatives Dan Ramos and Stephanie Howse talked about their bill. Like Keller’s, it’s still in the works. But it would, among other things, hold sanctuary cities harmless from penalties or retribution. But Keller’s comments were still fresh on Howse’s mind.

 

“When you talk about blaming immigrants and their culture for committing crimes including assaults and rapes and bringing in sexually transmitted diseases, this is a type of language that is dangerous here in Ohio. This is a type of language is dangerous here in Ohio. This type of language is based on white supremacy because what are you saying? Whose culture? Who is going to get raped? Representative Keller is from Butler County. I don’t know the demographics are to the tee but I can guarantee you the majority of the people in Butler County don’t look like me, don’t look like Representative Ramos and what you are saying is people who are different than you are causing a disruption to your culture? Where’s the evidence?”

 

Keller and Mandel cited the Center for Immigration Studies to back up some of their claims. However, that group has been criticized in the past by some liberal leaning groups as being biased against pro-immigration policies.  Other sources, such as a study published in the Washington Post, show there has been no increase in crime in sanctuary cities and in some of them, the crime rate went down.  There’s no word on what priority the sanctuary city ban has in the Republican-controlled legislature, but House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s office has said the GOP caucus take a close look at it.

 

Tags: 
sanctuary city
Immigration
President Trump
Candice Keller
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel
Dan Ramos
Stephanie Howse
Center for Immigration Studies
Washington Post

Related Content

Columbus School Board Says Schools Are "Safe Places"

By 54 minutes ago

While confusion continues over President Trump's executive order on immigration, and Statehouse  Republican and Democrats are squaring off over "sanctuary cities" bills, the Columbus Board of Education last night approved a resolution promising a safe environment for all students and staff, regardless of immigration status. 

Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

By & Feb 6, 2017

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees.

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
cincinnati-oh.gov

Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 

Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

By , & Jan 31, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus City officials yesterday responded to executive orders from President Trump banning refugees and immigrants from some countries with a majority Muslim population.

Feds Say 87 Hundred Refugees From Countries In Trump's Ban Came To Ohio In Last Decade

By & Feb 6, 2017

State Department figures show 87 hundred refugees from the Muslim-majority nations named in President Trump's recently suspended travel ban came to Ohio between 2007 and 2017.

Hundreds In Cleveland Protest POTUS' Immigration Ban

By Feb 4, 2017
clevescene.com

Hundreds of people gathered in Cleveland to protest President Trump's order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Kasich Comments On White Nationalist Policies and Protesting

By Feb 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A top Ohio Democrat has voiced his concern that President Trump's executive orders reflect white nationalist rhetoric.

Lawmaker Wants Food Stamp Benefits Extended To More Needy Ohioans

By Dec 19, 2013

More than one in six Ohio households is facing food insecurity.

Push For Video Recording Of House Committee Meetings

By & Andy Chow Sep 16, 2013

A lawmaker wants to give you a better look at what happens inside the Statehouse. His proposal would require every House committee meeting to be video recorded.