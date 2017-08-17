Confederate Statues Won't Be Removed From Local Cemetery

A pair of Confederate memorials are expected to remain in place at a Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery on the Hilltop.

Managers say they have no plans to remove the century-old statues that mark the site of a Civil War prison camp. More than two-thousand Confederate soldiers are buried at Camp Chase, which is owned by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Several cities have taken down similar memorials after the violent white supremacist rally in Virginia last weekend. Meanwhile, the City of Franklin said on Wednesday a 90-year-old monument honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee located along Dixie Highway will be removed. City officials say the monument is located within the right of way, which needs to remain clear in the interest of public safety. The monument was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1927.