Congress To Restore Funding For Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Congress plans to restore President Trump's proposed 300 million dollar funding cut to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Since its launch in 2010, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has provided funding for thousands of projects devoted to pollution, invasive species, and other great lakes issues. U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown of Ohio say a final vote on the congressional resolution to restore the funding is expected later this week. The deal provides funding through the end of September, when the current fiscal year ends. The president's budget for next fiscal year would eliminate all funding for the program.