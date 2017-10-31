WCBE

Controlling Board Approves Medicaid Money

By & 1 hour ago

State budget director Tim Keen and state Medicaid Director Barbara Sears answer questions from the Controlling Board in the Ohio Senate Building
Credit Ohio Public Radio

The state Controlling board has approved the Ohio Medicaid director's request for 264 million dollars in funding needed to qualify for 638 million in federal matching funds for Medicaid. 

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Republican Senator Bill Coley was among the yes votes. However he and many Republican lawmakers would still like to end enrollment to Medicaid expansion, which they tried to do in the budget, but Kasich vetoed that.

 

Coley: “But it’s not happening right now so we’ve got to deal with what’s in front of us and I think what’s in front of us right now is an administration who is communicating a commitment to some waivers to the Medicaid program that’ll make true changes and make true improvement.”

 

Coley says without those waivers to control costs, he would’ve voted down the appropriation request.

 

The state needed that money in order to get $630 million in matching funds from the feds.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid
State Controlling Board

Related Content

Failure Of Graham-Cassady Bill Leaves Ohioans Worried About Fate Of Medicaid Expansion

By Sep 28, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

There are renewed fears state lawmakers will freeze Medicaid expansion  now that latest GOP attempt to overhaul the Affordable Care Act has died.

Taylor Tries To Distance Herself From Kasich On Medicaid

By & Sep 20, 2017
governor.ohio.gov

Republican Ohio Lieutenant Governor and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Mary Taylor now says she would end Medicaid expansion if elected to succeed Governor John Kasich. 

Cuts To Medicaid Could Hurt Ohio's Opioid Fight

By Jun 22, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

An Associated Press analysis shows Medicaid expansion accounted for 43 percent of total Ohio Medicaid spending on substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Ohio's Governor Is Concerned About Repealing The Affordable Care Act

By Feb 24, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio Governor John Kasich is spending the weekend in Washington D.C.

Ohio Mayors Want State To Do More To Fight Opioid Crisis

By Aug 23, 2017
ohiomayorsalliance.org

An organization representing Ohio's large-city mayors wants Governor John Kasich to establish an emergency operations center to coordinate the state's response to the opioid crisis.