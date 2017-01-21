Coroner IDs Remains Recovered From Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

The Cuayhoga County coroner has identified the recovered remains of three of the six central Ohioans killed when a plane piloted by a Columbus businessman apparently crashed over Lake Erie last month.

The remains are those of 45-year-old John Fleming, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey. Divers weren't able to recover the remains of Fleming's 46-year-old wife Suzanne, their 14-year-old son Andrew, or Casey's 19-year-old daughter Megan. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.