Coroner IDs Remains Recovered From Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

The Fleming family
The Cuayhoga County coroner has identified the recovered remains of three of the six central Ohioans killed when a plane piloted by a Columbus businessman apparently crashed over Lake Erie last month.

The remains are those of 45-year-old John Fleming, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey. Divers weren't able to recover the remains of Fleming's 46-year-old wife Suzanne, their 14-year-old son Andrew, or Casey's 19-year-old daughter Megan. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

