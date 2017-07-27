COTA Names Interim President

The Central Ohio Transit Authority has named agency vice president Emille Wiiliams as interim president and CEO.

Williams takes over for Curtis Stitt, who is retiring in September. The agency's board of trustees also named a 13-member committee to conduct the search for a permanent successor. Most of the members are COTA employees, government officials and representatives of large local corporations. The agency says the search, which will get help from a national firm, will include community input.