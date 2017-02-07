WCBE

Council Approves City Budget, Easton Tax Breaks

By 1 hour ago

Columbus City Council last night approved the city's 872.7 million dollar budget for 2017.

Council added 3.2 million dollars in amendments thanks to carryover money from last year. Council also approved an economic development agreement with a holding company for The Georgetown Company, Easton Town Center's lead developer, to build new housing in that area.  The company that donated to Mayor Andy Ginther's election campaign is getting a 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatement on new residential development, and will pay the city 5.75 million dollars through a tax-increment financing district for redevelopment efforts in Linden. It also must create 500 new jobs.

Tags: 
Columbus City Council
Columbus Budget
Easton
Linden
Tax Breaks
Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther
Tax Increment Financing

Related Content

Ginther Proposes Easton Abatement, With Benefits For Linden

By Feb 2, 2017

In exchange for an estimated $68-million tax abatement, the developer behind the Easton Town Center retail complex is promising to create 500 new jobs, 250 housing units and jumpstart a development fund for the nearby Linden neighborhood. 

Council Approves Two Tax Breaks, Settlement Of Police Use Of Force Lawsuit

By Nov 22, 2016

Columbus City Council last night approved a 6-year, 55 percent income tax break for a manufacturer to move 57 jobs from the Linden area into downtown.

City Council Releases Amendments To Ginther's Budget Proposal

By Jan 31, 2017
columbus.gov

Columbus City Council has unveiled it's amendments to Mayor Andy Ginther's 2017 city budget proposal.

Ten People Running For Three Columbus City Council Seats This Year

By Feb 3, 2017
columbus.gov

The 2015 Columbus Mayoral race between Democrats Andy Ginther and then-Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott created divisions in the county Democratic party.

Ginther Submits 2017 Columbus City Budget Proposal

By Nov 11, 2016

Neighborhoods are the focus of Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther's first budget.