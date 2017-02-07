Council Approves City Budget, Easton Tax Breaks

Columbus City Council last night approved the city's 872.7 million dollar budget for 2017.

Council added 3.2 million dollars in amendments thanks to carryover money from last year. Council also approved an economic development agreement with a holding company for The Georgetown Company, Easton Town Center's lead developer, to build new housing in that area. The company that donated to Mayor Andy Ginther's election campaign is getting a 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatement on new residential development, and will pay the city 5.75 million dollars through a tax-increment financing district for redevelopment efforts in Linden. It also must create 500 new jobs.