Dating Violence Bill Under Consideration At Statehouse

A bipartisan bill in the Ohio House would allow victims of dating violence to seek a protective order against an alleged perpetrator.

The bill would update current law which only recognizes violence between spouses, family members, or those living together. Backers say Ohio and Georgia are the only states that do not cover victims of dating violence. The proposal would give victims access to domestic violence shelters and require the Ohio Attorney General's Office to include information in its victim's bill of rights pamphlet.

