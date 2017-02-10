WCBE

Dating Violence Bill Under Consideration At Statehouse

By 49 minutes ago

Credit cbsnews.com

A bipartisan bill in the Ohio House would allow victims of dating violence to seek a protective order against an alleged perpetrator.

The bill would update current law which only recognizes violence between spouses, family members, or those living together. Backers say Ohio and Georgia are the only states that do not cover victims of dating violence. The proposal would give victims access to domestic violence shelters and require the Ohio Attorney General's Office to include information in its victim's bill of rights pamphlet.
 

Tags: 
Dating Violence

Related Content

New Law To Protect Domestic Violence Victims Now In Effect

By & Sep 9, 2016
wcpn

Victims of domestic violence, stalking and other crimes may now ask to have their addresses shielded from certain public records in Ohio under a new law now in effect.