Dayton Bus Drivers' Strike Leaves Thousands Without Transportation

Thousands of Miami Valley residents are stranded thanks to a strike that begain earlier today by Greater Dayton RTA bus drivers and mechanics.

The strike follows more than seven months of failed contract negotiations. The sticking points remain wages and healthcare costs. Agency officials say they'll run only medically-necessary Project Mobility trips during the strike, forcing everyone else to seek alternatives, including Dayton High School students. District officials say buses from other districts will drop students off at the elementary school closest to their homes.