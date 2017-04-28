Dayton Resident Charged With Trying To Join ISIS

Federal prosecutors say they began investigating a Jordanian citizen living in Dayton after he was arrested last January while trying to get into the Turkish embassy in Washington.

He was later let go when the charges were dropped. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says 26-year-old Laith Alebbin is charged with attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State against that nation's leadership.

Alebbini was arrested at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport on Wednesday and arraigned on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.