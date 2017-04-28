WCBE

Dayton Resident Charged With Trying To Join ISIS

By & 45 minutes ago

Laith Alebbin
Credit U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal prosecutors say they began investigating a Jordanian citizen living in Dayton after he was arrested last January while trying to get into the Turkish embassy in Washington.

He was later let go when the charges were dropped. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says  26-year-old Laith Alebbin is charged with attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State against that nation's leadership.

Alebbini was arrested at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport on Wednesday and arraigned on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.

Tags: 
Islamic State
Laith Alebbin
ISIS

Related Content

OSU To Reconfigure Automated Emergency Response System

By Apr 11, 2017
wikipedia

Ohio State University will reconfigure its automated response system for campus emergencies after last November's car-and-knife attack exposed problems with the text-message system.

Authorities Can't Yet Link ISIS To Slain OSU Attacker

By & Dec 1, 2016
nbcnews.com

Federal and local authorities investigating Monday's attack at Ohio State University do not believe anybody else was involved in the planning, other than deceased suspect Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For OSU Attack

By & Nov 30, 2016

ISIS is claiming responsibility for Monday's attack at Ohio State University. 

Columbus Man Charged With Supporting Islamic State Wants Mental Counseling

By Nov 17, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

Court documents show the Columbus man arrested for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State group may have mental health issues.

Columbus Man Charged With Supporting Islamic State Terrorists

By & Nov 8, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal prosecutors say a Columbus man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group was arrested at the airport Monday while attempting to board a flight to Libya.

Ohio Terrorism Suspect Gets 30 Years In Prison

By Dec 6, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

A southwest Ohio man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group.

Suspected Ohio Terrorist Changes Plea To Multiple Charges

By Aug 2, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal prosecutors say a southwest Ohio man has pleaded guilty to charges of planning to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group during President Obama's 2015 State of the Union address.

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Terrorism-Related Charges

By Jul 8, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

A West Chester man has pleaded guilty to plotting attacks against a U.S. military official and a police station.

New Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Capitol

By Apr 19, 2016

A federal district judge has scheduled a November 1 trial for the Ohio man accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group.

Sanders Stumps In Cleveland

By & Nov 17, 2015
newsnet5.com

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a Cleveland State University audience last night the U.S. should not turn its back on Syrian refugees.