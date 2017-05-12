Dayton To Resume Using Traffic Enforcement Cameras

Dayton city officials plan to resume using traffic enforcement cameras, two years after they killed the systems to comply with state law.

Opponents of such programs, including some state lawmakers, say they are municipal money-grabs. Dayton police say crashes increased and the number of traffic deaths doubled after the city stopped using its system. The ordinance approved by Dayton City Commissioners Wednesday goes into effect in June. The Ohio House is considering four bills that would restrict newly the use of traffic enforcement cameras. Republican State Representative Tom Patton says the bills ban systems in communities with less than 200 residents, or with no fire department. The bills restrict the number of citations generated by the cameras.