Dayton's Mayor Enters Gubernatorial Race

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she running for governor in 2018, becoming the third female Democrat to seek the office.

Whaley, who is running unopposed for re-election this year, says she wants to bring back jobs that pay enough to raise a family, take on the state's opioid crisis and represent those who have become invisible to politicians in Columbus. Whaley joins former Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former State Representative Connie Pillich in the Democratic primary, along with Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni. Republican Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has filed the paperwork to run, bringing a record-setting number of female candidates into the race a year after Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party presidential nominee.