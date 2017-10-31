WCBE

DEA Sending Teams To Ohio To Fight Opioids

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is sending law enforcement teams to Cleveland, Cincinnati and cities in four other states to help stop the flow of heroin and synthetic opioids.

The agency says the teams will enhance its ability to combat problems surrounding heroin, fentanyl and drug trafficking violence. The agency considered fatal overdose rates, levels of heroin and fentanyl seizures, and where extra resources would have the greatest impact in selecting cities. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in August he was dispatching 12 federal prosecutors to cities acutely impacted by addiction. The prosecutors will focus exclusively on investigating health care fraud and opioid scams.

Opioid Overdoses
Drug Overdose Deaths
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Fentanyl
Jeff Sessions

