Death Row Inmates Seek Execution Stay From SUPCUS

By 1 hour ago

Attorneys for three Ohio death row inmates are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their scheduled executions.

Attorneys for Ronald Phillips, Raymond Tibbits and Dennis McGuire want the high court to grant a stay so they can appeal a lower court's decision to allow use of a new lethal-injection protocol. Phillips is scheduled to die later this month.  He would be the first inmate executed using the procedure that includes the sedative midazolam, which is blamed for botched executions in Ohio and other states. McGuire was also the victim of a botched execution.

Capital Punishment
Death Penalty
Ronald Phillips
Raymond Tibbetts
Dennis McGuire
Midazolam
U.S. Supreme Court

