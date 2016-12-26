December 26, 2016 Shelf Discovery: A Portrait of Emily Price by Katherine Reay

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin finds art and love in Italy with Katherine Reay’s A Portrait of Emily Price.

Title: A Portrait of Emily Price

Author: Katherine Reay

Pages: 335

Publisher: Thomas Nelson

AISN: 978-0718077914

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.