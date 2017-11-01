WCBE

Decomposing Materials Sparked Weekend Ohio Landfill Fire

East Cleveland fire officials are still putting out hot spots from a weekend fire at a landfill.

Flare-ups are expected in the piles of debris at the Arco Recycling facility. Officials say heat from decomposing materials ignited piles of wood gathered from home construction and demolition projects.  The Ohio EPA plans to clear the debris over the next six months. The agency shut down the site earlier this year following complaints over noise, odor and excessive debris. The agency is spending 6 million dollars to clean up the site.

