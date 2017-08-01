Delaware County Settles Lawsuit Filed By Family Of Slain Man

Delaware County has settled for 300 thousand dollars a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of an intoxicated Hispanic man struck and killed by a car who was walking along Route 36 after Sheriff's deputies dropped him off at a Mexican fast-food restaurant.

Deputies Derek Beggs and Christopher Hughes dropped off Uriel Popoca at the eatery in 2012 after he crashed his vehicle on I-71. Popoca spoke little English and the deputies spoke no Spanish. They joked that someone at the restaurant did. Both were allowed to resign without admitting guilt. No policies were changed. An arbitrator ruled the Ohio Highway Patrol trooper who was fired for failing to arrest Popoca must get his job back.