Demonstrators Want Stonewall Columbus To Condem Pride Parade Arrests

Dozens of people held a demonstration last night at a community meeting sponsored by Stonewall Columbus.
The meeting was moved at the last minute to the Northland Performing Arts Center because of the threat of protests. The demonstrators want the gay-rights group to condemn the treatment by police of four people arrested at the Pride Parade in June. Protesters also called for the resignation of group chief Karla Rothan, who says she will not step aside. Protestors say the group has not done enough to help people of color in the LGBTQ community. The meeting was held to talk about the arrests as well as racism, and homophobia.