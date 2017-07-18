Demonstrators Want Stonewall Columbus To Condem Pride Parade Arrests

LGBT Pride Month around the country is marked by celebratory parades — featuring floats, dancers and celebrities. And they've been especially joyous in recent years, following the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

But this year, the tone of Los Angeles's parade has shifted from pride to protest.

"We've converted the parade, floats and fun to a march for civil rights," says Brian Pendleton, who has planned what's now called the Resist March for June 11.