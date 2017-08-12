WCBE

Despite Pressure, Cleveland Clinic Will Hold Annual Fundraiser At Trump Resort

By 3 hours ago

Credit my.clevelandclinic.org

A leading U.S. hospital says it won't move its annual fundraiser away from a Donald Trump resort despite pressure from health professionals and others over the president's support for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The Cleveland Clinic says donors and hospital executives in Ohio and Florida reviewed the request and decided against changing the venue. A spokesperson says the event in February isn't political and the hospital has other ways to advocate for patients. A public letter signed by more than a thousand doctors, nurses, medical students and other Ohio residents raised concerns about the nation's second-ranked hospital patronizing a Trump business. A Columbus cardiologist who signed it says Cleveland Clinic is a thought leader in medicine and Trump's support for repealing the ACA goes against its core principles of supporting science, research and integrity.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Cleveland Clinic
President Trump

Related Content

March For Science Planned This Weekend In Columbus And Hundreds Of Other Cities

By Apr 21, 2017

Demonstrations will be held this weekend in Columbus and nearly 500 other cities around the world to promote awareness of and investments in science. 

Cleveland Clinic Resident Refused Entry Into U.S. Files Lawsuit

By Feb 1, 2017
propublica.org

A Cleveland Clinic resident forced out of the U.S. by President Trump's immigration ban has filed a lawsuit against the chief executive.

Cleveland Clinic Resident Refused Entry Into U.S. Due To Trump's Immigration Ban

By Jan 30, 2017

An internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic is among those refused entry to the U.S. under an executive order by President Trump.

As Cancer Death Rates Decline, ALA Gives State Poor Marks For Tobacco Prevention Efforts

By Jan 27, 2017

Ohio is getting a failing grade from anti-smoking advocates for reducing tobacco use. 

Cleveland Clinic Peforms Possibly First Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery

By & Jan 5, 2017
my.clevelandclinic.org

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic performed what is believed to be the nation's first deep brain stimulation surgery in an effort to better assist the recovery of stroke patients.

Lewandowski Side-Steps Question About Ohio Payday Client

By Aug 3, 2017
dailymail.co.uk

In Cleveland Thursday, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski ducked questions about his motives for attacking the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - who is considering a run for Ohio governor.  

Ohio's U.S. Senators Comment On Trump's Transgender Military Ban

By Jul 27, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Both of Ohio's U.S. Senators have expressed surprise at President Trump's announcement that he will bar transgender people from serving in the military.

Trump Holds Campaign-Style Rally In Youngstown

By & Jul 26, 2017
abcnews.go.com

President Trump told attendees of a campaign-style rally in Youngstown last night he is working with two Republican U.S. Senators to create a new immigration system.

ACLU Says CDP Used Excessive Force On Immigration Protestors

By Jul 13, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Columbus Police and the city, alleging officers used excessive force on demonstrators protesting President Trump’s travel ban on January 30th outside of the Statehouse.

Portman And Brown Agree On Need For Healthcare Reform

By Aug 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The failure of the U.S. Senate’s proposed plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act leaves the program intact.

Brown Suggests Different Approach To Health Care Bill

By Jul 28, 2017
Andy Chow

Ohio's top Democrat is calling for a new approach in the conversation about the federal health care law. 

Community Health Centers Say ACA Repeal Will Hurt Their Patients

By Jul 26, 2017
linkedin.com

Some of the more than 700 thousand Ohioans who rely on community health centers for medical care could lose those services if U.S. Senate Republicans are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Opioid Treatment Funds In Senate Bill Would Fall Far Short Of Needs

By editor Jul 20, 2017

At a lunch on Wednesday, President Trump tried to persuade some reluctant senators to endorse repealing the Affordable Care Act.