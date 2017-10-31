WCBE

DeWine Urges Drugmakers Named In State Lawsuit To Participate In Settlement Talks

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is asking the five drugmakers he is suing for their alleged role in the state's opioid crisis epidemic to begin immediate settlement talks.

DeWine accuses the companies of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of opiods and promoting their benefits without the backing of science. The companies previously said DeWine failed to prove their actions caused the alleged harm. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

DeWine says he’s told those five drug manufacturers they have 30 days to come forward with money – but he wouldn’t reveal what further action he’s considering if they don’t. And DeWine also says he wants drug distributors to pay up too, though the state’s not suing them – for now.

“No announcement today on a lawsuit against the distributors. What we have said, though, is that we’re asking them to come to the table and they need to do what’s right.”

DeWine – who is running for the Republican nomination for governor – also says he has 12 recommendations to fight the crisis, including legislation to give the governor the power to declare a public health emergency, more data sharing among law enforcement, more drug courts, and the doubling of treatment capacity – but he admits the cost of all that would be in the billions.

